



Hello, friends and supporters!

We're reaching out today to ask for your help in supporting the family of Ken, who recently passed away, leaving behind his loving sons, Andrew and Touray. As you can imagine, the medical bills and everyday expenses have been overwhelming, and we want to ensure that Andrew and Touray have the support they need during this difficult time.

Ken was not only a beloved father, but also a kind and caring member of our community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we come together to mourn his loss, we also want to celebrate his life and legacy by providing for his family in the best way we can.

Our goal is to raise $20,000 to help cover the medical bills, funeral expenses, and everyday living costs for Andrew and Touray. Any amount, big or small, will bring us one step closer to achieving this goal.

We understand that not everyone may be able to contribute financially, but we ask that you please share this campaign with your networks and offer your support in any way you can. Your words of encouragement and prayers mean just as much as a donation.

Thank you for considering supporting Ken's legacy fund. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of Andrew and Touray.

#KensLegacyFund #SupportingFamilies #GiveSendGo