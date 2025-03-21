Supporting the Campbell Family

Randy and Terri Campbell have always been the kind of people who face life’s challenges with quiet strength and unwavering love for each other. But now, they’re up against a battle they never saw coming. Recently, Randy was diagnosed with a rare condition called MPN (Myeloproliferative Neoplasm)—a group of blood disorders that can wreak havoc on the body by causing it to overproduce blood cells. It’s a devastating blow for a couple who have already endured more heartache than most. Over the past six years, they’ve weathered the profound loss of loved ones, holding tight to their faith and their family. MPN can progress into leukemia, and as Randy waits to see a new oncologist to find out if his has, the uncertainty is overwhelming.

Randy’s symptoms have progressed, and his greatest fear isn’t for himself—it’s for Terri. Married for decades, they’ve built a modest life together, one without room for extravagance or excess. They do have health insurance, but it’s far from the greatest, leaving them with staggering out-of-pocket costs for treatment that feel like an impossible mountain. Randy, ever the protector, lies awake worrying about how Terri will manage financially when he’s no longer here to care for her. Terri, who faces her own health struggles, relies on help for daily tasks and can’t work—a reality that cuts Randy to the core.

Their daughter, Tiffany Campbell, is their light in the darkness—the only grown child they have left. Despite her own extreme hardships, Tiffany is stepping up to support her parents however she can. But the burden is heavy, and the road ahead is uncertain. The funds raised here will go directly to easing that burden: covering Randy’s medical treatments and helping with day-to-day expenses while he’s unable to work. Every dollar will be a lifeline, a way to give Randy peace of mind knowing Terri won’t be left alone to face an overwhelming future.

This isn’t just about money—it’s about hope. It’s about giving a devoted husband, a loving father, and a resilient wife a fighting chance to focus on what matters most: time together. If you’ve ever known the power of family, the sting of loss, or the weight of worry, please consider donating. Any amount, from anyone, can make a difference in Randy and Terri’s story. Let’s rally around them now, so they don’t have to face this alone.