Supporting the Arnold Family

SPRING 2025 UPDATE: Thank you for so many prayers and the support we have received (both myself and our family) throughout the journey. We appreciate the financial support as well and can't thank you enough! I'm currently in need of a PET scan due to a mass that we need to investigate. Due to a change in federal regulations, our health insurance co-op is no longer viewed as insurance and we are treated as "un-insured" requiring full payment up front for all services and procedures. That is on top of the medical expenses that are still rolling in, and not covered by insurance, from the cancer treatments required. What a wild ride this is, y'all! We are publishing this again in case anyone was looking for a way to help with our newest need. We love you more than words!

SPRING/SUMMER UPDATE 2023: It's Courtney here - A huge thank you to everyone for your prayers, messages and financial generosity as our family navigates all the things that come with this diagnosis/treatments/surgeries. It's been a whirlwind that has an overall arch of God's goodness and His faithfulness. Chemo is complete #nomochemo I'm currently getting the Herceptin infusion every 3rd week and will start Endocrine therapy in the next few weeks. I've finished surgery 2 of 3 for reconstruction and am slowly getting moving again.

Many have asked what our current needs are and the number one, always, is prayers for complete healing with zero recurrence in my lifetime. Our reality right now is a wrestling match with our health co-op (basically our health insurance) for coverage of the Immunotherapy treatment (Herceptin) from May 2023-January 2024. Their policy is to cover 6 months of drugs and from there they require you to apply for assistance programs that we do not qualify for. At this time we are covering this very expensive (but highly effective) drug on our own. We are also preparing to cover the Endocrine therapy on our own. It's daunting and requires hard decisions across the board for us. We are working every avenue on our end for coverage as we navigate those treatments on top of what is on our plate from the previous surgeries/chemo. We are keeping this page active as some of you have asked if you can still give. Yes you can and we are more thankful thank you I an express in words here. We know God has got us -

ORIGINAL POST: To know Courtney is to love her. She is a light and a delight! She is the most generous, kind, helpful friend one could ask for, and today we have the opportunity to return that generosity and kindness to her.

In November, Courtney was diagnosed with breast cancer. This was unexpected and very overwhelming for Courtney and her whole family. Originally, doctors were unsure of the severity and prepared her for three surgeries, each one three months apart, to remove and reconstruct. We were hopeful that would be it.



After completing her first surgery, they found 5 unexpected & undiagnosed invasive tumors that had been removed were tested to determine the next steps. Unfortunately, it was decided that further treatment would be required. On January 9, Courtney started her first of twelve rounds of chemotherapy and beginning in week 3, a Herceptin infusion will be added for a total of one year. It's also been determined that Endocrine therapy is needed as well for a total of five years. This will include a monthly injection plus oral drug. Needless to say, there have been some unexpected twists to the diagnosis.

Courtney needs our prayers and support. As you may know, Courtney is a ball of joy and energy and is involved in many things including: teaching fitness classes at Studio Barre Carlsbad and Fortis Fitness and Strength weekly, teaching science labs at Awaken Academy, and running her Green Compass business all of which help provide for her family. During treatments, she will not be able to carry her normal schedule and has been advised to take a big step back for the first year while she is in treatment and surgeries to give her body a chance to heal from the major trauma it's going through. We want to give her and her family the opportunity to have some breathing room in order to heal well and navigate the certain peaks and valleys that will come with this.

This campaign is being set up as a way to bless the Arnold Family through donations if God has put that on your heart as a way to bless them.