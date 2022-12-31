Supporting the Arnold Family

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $9,208
Campaign funds will be received by Courtney Arnold
SPRING 2025 UPDATE: Thank you for so many prayers and the support we have received (both myself and our family) throughout the journey. We appreciate the financial support as well and can't thank you enough! I'm currently in need of a PET scan due to a mass that we need to investigate. Due to a change in federal regulations, our health insurance co-op is no longer viewed as insurance and we are treated as "un-insured" requiring full payment up front for all services and procedures. That is on top of the medical expenses that are still rolling in, and not covered by insurance, from the cancer treatments required. What a wild ride this is, y'all! We are publishing this again in case anyone was looking for a way to help with our newest need. We love you more than words!
SPRING/SUMMER UPDATE 2023: It's Courtney here - A huge thank you to everyone for your prayers, messages and financial generosity as our family navigates all the things that come with this diagnosis/treatments/surgeries. It's been a whirlwind that has an overall arch of God's goodness and His faithfulness. Chemo is complete #nomochemo I'm currently getting the Herceptin infusion every 3rd week and will start Endocrine therapy in the next few weeks. I've finished surgery 2 of 3 for reconstruction and am slowly getting moving again.
Many have asked what our current needs are and the number one, always, is prayers for complete healing with zero recurrence in my lifetime. Our reality right now is a wrestling match with our health co-op (basically our health insurance) for coverage of the Immunotherapy treatment (Herceptin) from May 2023-January 2024. Their policy is to cover 6 months of drugs and from there they require you to apply for assistance programs that we do not qualify for. At this time we are covering this very expensive (but highly effective) drug on our own. We are also preparing to cover the Endocrine therapy on our own. It's daunting and requires hard decisions across the board for us. We are working every avenue on our end for coverage as we navigate those treatments on top of what is on our plate from the previous surgeries/chemo. We are keeping this page active as some of you have asked if you can still give. Yes you can and we are more thankful thank you I an express in words here. We know God has got us -
ORIGINAL POST: To know Courtney is to love her. She is a light and a delight! She is the most generous, kind, helpful friend one could ask for, and today we have the opportunity to return that generosity and kindness to her.
In November, Courtney was diagnosed with breast cancer. This was unexpected and very overwhelming for Courtney and her whole family. Originally, doctors were unsure of the severity and prepared her for three surgeries, each one three months apart, to remove and reconstruct. We were hopeful that would be it.
After completing her first surgery, they found 5 unexpected & undiagnosed invasive tumors that had been removed were tested to determine the next steps. Unfortunately, it was decided that further treatment would be required. On January 9, Courtney started her first of twelve rounds of chemotherapy and beginning in week 3, a Herceptin infusion will be added for a total of one year. It's also been determined that Endocrine therapy is needed as well for a total of five years. This will include a monthly injection plus oral drug. Needless to say, there have been some unexpected twists to the diagnosis.
Courtney needs our prayers and support. As you may know, Courtney is a ball of joy and energy and is involved in many things including: teaching fitness classes at Studio Barre Carlsbad and Fortis Fitness and Strength weekly, teaching science labs at Awaken Academy, and running her Green Compass business all of which help provide for her family. During treatments, she will not be able to carry her normal schedule and has been advised to take a big step back for the first year while she is in treatment and surgeries to give her body a chance to heal from the major trauma it's going through. We want to give her and her family the opportunity to have some breathing room in order to heal well and navigate the certain peaks and valleys that will come with this.
This campaign is being set up as a way to bless the Arnold Family through donations if God has put that on your heart as a way to bless them.
Love you all soooo much!!
Praying for your healing everyday, much love, Francie
Praying for you.
Sending you all of the support and love, my strong classmate!
Prayers for strength and healing as you move through this part of your life. I pray that you feel God's presence and love around you and your family.
Love you, Courtney
Keep your head up classmate, you got this
Happy Birthday Sweet Strong Sassy Court! Love you 😘
Cancer sucks!!! Whip it’s a*#
Praying for you 🙏🏻
We love you and you’re in our prayers!
Praying for you every day! ❤️
Love you so much and praying for you!
We love you and are praying for you Court!
January 27th, 2023
Round 3 is done & we are officially in the single digits! This round felt very familiar so there’s some comfort in that. My steroid was lowered to 5mg but it still kept me awake for 48 hours. They’ve agreed to try chemo without it next week.
I’m getting used to the weekly rollercoaster at least in the way of what to expect for good days versus the gassed 24 hours. My hair has started to shed like crazy & it makes me sad. The mental gymnastics this week have been a hurdle but God is good all the time. The support from everyone & outpouring is literal fuel for my soul! Thank you!
I told someone yesterday be careful what you pray for. 15 months ago at our church’s women’s conference I experienced a massive breakthrough & have walked in total freedom ever since. That same weekend as Kim Walker Smith sang “Fresh Outpouring” I asked god to pour that over my life & my family. Ohmygoodness! Has He ever! The outpouring over us in this season has been unlike anything we’ve known. God is giving us Heaven on earth through friendships, support, pastoral leadership, love, meals, financial gifts & so much more. Thank you for being a part of the work God is doing. We are shining because of Jesus in us!
Love to all!
January 20th, 2023
Chemo #2 is done & another one bites the dust! This week was similar to last week except I got knocked down with side effects on Wednesday later & they carried over hit harder on Thursday. I’m interested to see what week three brings. I’m anxious to be back teaching fitness & my normal routine but so far I’ve been too tired, nauseous, body fatigued to do much more than the basics. In all of this God keeps reminding me, almost audibly “I’ve got you”. I’m also continually encouraged to share this whole experience for the benefit of others. I’m an open book so anytime you have questions or want to reach out, please do! I’m thankful & get such a kick out of our community! Thank you for being her with me & us as we walk this one out! Lots of love to all!
January 10th, 2023
Chemo 1 is done! Thank you for the prayers as we walked into a very big unknown. The first one was pretty nerve wracking but by the grace of God it went well. My blood work was good so I was cleared for treatments. I tolerated the drugs well without allergic reactions. I had some itching later in the day & some nausea at bedtime but I was able to get those both under control & sleep through the night!
Thank you for your support - in so many ways - during this journey! It takes a village & I have the best of the best in mine! I’m praying for each of you, by name, in my early morning quiet times. If you have a need or are taking something to heaven, please share with me so I can come into agreement & lift you up too!
Much love, Court
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.