I have been given the opportunity to serve the Lord in Chiang Mai, Thailand for 10 days this June. Our church will be partnering with one of our Missions partners, Within Reach Global (https://withinreachglobal.org). We will be trailblazing among some of the world’s most Gospel deprived people groups. Less than .05% of the people in Southeast Asia have ever heard the Gospel of Jesus. As a church, our heart is to reach the unreached with the hope that is found in the Gospel. This is why we are going!

This is a great opportunity for us to share the love of God with those in deep spiritual need. This trip will be about sharing our faith and what God has done through the Gospel. As we partner with Within Reach, we are hoping that this trip will not be a one-time opportunity but that this will be the doorway by which we are able to see an unreached people group, reached with the message of the Gospel!

There are two simple ways that you can support our team as we prepare for this trip. The first is prayer, pray for the team I will be traveling with. Pray that our hearts would be broken for the region and that we would courageously share the Gospel with the Thai people. The second is to partner with me financially. I will be raising $4,000 over the next few months for travel expenses. My deadline to raise this amount is April 30th. If you would like to be a financial partner for my trip, please use the link below. Thank you for your consideration, and I look forward to what God is going to do through this ministry, through your prayers and contributions.