Kerrville Flood Relief for Affected Families

On July 4, 2025, a catastrophic flood along the Guadalupe River and beyond devastated Texas, claiming over 132 lives statewide—more than 40 of them children—with Kerr County hit hardest at 106 deaths. Currently, 173 people remain missing across the state, including 5 Camp Mystic campers and 1 counselor, as rescue efforts have saved over 900 but found no new survivors since early July. As a nearby resident, I’m raising $10,000+ to support affected families across Kerr County and beyond, including Hunt, Ingram, Center Point, and Comfort. All donations go to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, a verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to provide food, clothing, and shelter. For verification of fund use, contact me at worphoenix@gmail.com or the Community Foundation at 830-896-8811. Share to help! #KerrvilleStrong