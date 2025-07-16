Kerrville Flood Relief for Affected Families

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $605
"Thank you so much for your amazing $500 donation! Your generosity is helping the Community Foundation bring hope to Kerrville families. God bless you!" By Roy Villarreal
"Thank you so much for your generous donation! Your kindness inspires hope—please share to encourage others. God bless! 💙" By Roy Villarreal
July 16th, 2025
July 16, 2025
Hey everyone, the Texas flood toll keeps rising. As of this morning, 136+ lives are lost statewide, with Kerr County hit hardest at 107, including 37 kids. Another 173 are missing, with 161 in Kerr County, including 5 Camp Mystic campers and 1 counselor. No survivors since July 5. Over 2,100 responders are digging through debris, paused by rain but back at it today. We haven’t seen donations since the $500 last week, but I’m still pushing hard. That $605 is with the Community Foundation’s Relief Fund, helping families in Hunt and beyond. Please donate or share—every effort counts! Reach me at worphoenix@gmail.com #KerrvilleStrong
July 14th, 2025
Hey everyone, it’s a new week, and the Texas flood story keeps unfolding. As of this morning, the statewide death toll has climbed to at least 130, with Kerr County still the hardest hit at 106 lives lost, including many kids. Across Texas, 173 people are still missing, though some areas might see higher unconfirmed numbers due to the chaos. No new survivors have been found since early July, and search teams are now deep in recovery mode, sifting through debris with heavy equipment. Our $500 donation from last week was a blessing for the Community Foundation’s fund—let’s keep it going! Toss in a donation at or share the word. #Texasstrong #KerrvilleStrong
July 10th, 2025
As of 11:15 AM CDT on Thursday, July 10, 2025—things are still pretty heavy with the Texas floods that hit over the Fourth of July weekend. Down in Kerr County, especially around historic Camp Mystic in Hunt, it’s been rough. The latest word is 95 folks have passed away there, including some students and a faculty member, with 161 still missing, that includes 5 campers and 1 counselor from the camp. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s been upfront about the early morning chaos, and sadly, 10 girls from Camp Mystic are still unaccounted for. Families are waiting anxiously as officials work to identify victims. Let’s keep the momentum going—drop a donation or share it around! #TexasStrong #KerrvilleStrong
July 9th, 2025
UPDATE* as of 6/9/25 2P.M central; Flood death toll in Kerr County is now at least 95, with 59 adults and 36 children confirmed dead, and 161 still missing, including 5 Camp Mystic campers and 1 counselor. Over 900 have been rescued, but no survivors found since Friday. Floodwaters peaked at 34 feet. We’ve raised some money, proudly sending to the Community Foundation’s relief fund. Keep donating even if it’s $1 anything helps and share! #KerrvilleStrong
