Long Road To Recovery

As many of you know, on May 13th I was hit head on by a truck while riding my motorcycle home. In the accident, I completely shattered the left side of my hip, broke my upper and lower left leg, as well as my knee, foot and ankle.





On May 14th, I underwent my first of what is assumed to be many surgeries. What was initially a supposed to be a 2 hour operation quickly became 8 1/2 hours due to the severity of everything. The surgeons worked on repairing my shattered knee cap, and stabilized my hip the best they could. Unfortunately, I'm still going to need a hip replacement in the very near future.





Due to the severity of the nerve damages on my spine and leg, the likelihood of me being able to walk again is very slim. I will continue praying and listening to the medical staff here : The odds have been against me forever, and in true Tevin fashion, I refuse to accept defeat.





I'll spend the next few weeks in the Halifax Health Medical Center here in Daytona Beach, then I'll be bed bound for approximately 3 months when I'm discharged.





My goal, while not small, is needed to make sure my wife and kids continue to have the basic necessities while I'm incapacitated for the next few months. Shelter, food, lights, running water and daycare.





If you can make a donation, please do. If not, this platform also has an option to send prayers - prayers have kept me going thus far, please send as many as you can. I can read and reply to any and all prayers sent for myself and my family.





Thank you all in advance. I love you all individually and as a whole. God bless.





Tevin Jones 💙