Long Road To Recovery

Goal:
USD $9,000
Raised:
USD $3,381
Campaign funds will be received by Tevin Jones
As many of you know, on May 13th I was hit head on by a truck while riding my motorcycle home. In the accident, I completely shattered the left side of my hip, broke my upper and lower left leg, as well as my knee, foot and ankle.
On May 14th, I underwent my first of what is assumed to be many surgeries. What was initially a supposed to be a 2 hour operation quickly became 8 1/2 hours due to the severity of everything. The surgeons worked on repairing my shattered knee cap, and stabilized my hip the best they could. Unfortunately, I'm still going to need a hip replacement in the very near future.
Due to the severity of the nerve damages on my spine and leg, the likelihood of me being able to walk again is very slim. I will continue praying and listening to the medical staff here : The odds have been against me forever, and in true Tevin fashion, I refuse to accept defeat.
I'll spend the next few weeks in the Halifax Health Medical Center here in Daytona Beach, then I'll be bed bound for approximately 3 months when I'm discharged.
My goal, while not small, is needed to make sure my wife and kids continue to have the basic necessities while I'm incapacitated for the next few months. Shelter, food, lights, running water and daycare.
If you can make a donation, please do. If not, this platform also has an option to send prayers - prayers have kept me going thus far, please send as many as you can. I can read and reply to any and all prayers sent for myself and my family.
Thank you all in advance. I love you all individually and as a whole. God bless.
Tevin Jones 💙
You Got This Tevin. Sending prayers Love ya Lisa
Praying for your recovery.
Praying for you and your family and for a speedy recovery!
Hi Tevin, think positive. Your young and strong. You got this. Praying soon you can “run like hell” 💕🙏🏻
Sending healing prayers to you. Stay strong and keep the Faith. You will get better🙏
Prayers for your recovery 🙏
Hope this helps! Praying for a speedy recovery ❤️🩹
I love you Tevin! Wishing you a speedy recovery
You got this!
Hope this helps .
Prayers
We hope you are feeling better fast and have a speedy recovery
Praying for a speedy recovery.
, i’m praying day and night for a speedy and full recovery for you! I’m sending big hugs to both you and your mom, and I love you both very much
Love ya cuzzo 🙏
May 29th, 2025
Quick Update on my recovery:
I should have been in the hospital for several weeks, but I was discharged very prematurely. Due to my subpar insurance, they started trying to discharge me just 8 hours after completing my 8 1/2 hour surgery. On my sixth day, May 19th, I was discharged. No legitimate discharge plan put into place. No home health care. No pain management. Nothing. I was just put on a stretcher, put in a van, and dropped into my bed at home.
I'm still bed bound, and will be for at least the next three months. I still can't move any of my left lower extremities. I'm still in 24 hour pain - to the point where I'm frequently unable to sleep for days on end... and even with all of that: I'm still hopeful. I'm still smiling. I'm still fighting. I'm still me.
Having said all of that: Thank you all, so much. I've always been the person that everyone else leaned on, never the person to do the leaning. It takes a lot for me to ask for help, but you all have gone above and beyond for my family and I. I'm so appreciative for each and every one of you.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.