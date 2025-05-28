Supporting Christian and Family

Help Support Christian Testorf’s Recovery and Future

Christian Testorf is an 18-year-old from Clyde, NY, and a beloved senior at Finger Lakes Christian School. Known for his positive spirit and servant’s heart, Christian is deeply involved in his school and community. He’s a three-sport athlete—excelling in soccer, basketball, and volleyball—and was twice named Goalie MVP in the ESCAL League. He loves spending time with family and friends, playing guitar and drums, and swimming in the family pool. Every fall, Christian looked forward to Thanksgiving vacations in Hilton Head, SC, where he made lifelong memories with his extended family. Most recently, he returned from volunteering with hurricane relief efforts through Calvary Chapel in Asheville, North Carolina, just one example of his servant’s heart. Christian had big dreams for his future, including attending Messiah University in Pennsylvania this fall to pursue a degree in Information Systems.

However, on May 26th, 2025—Memorial Day—Christian’s life took a tragic turn. While out dirt biking with friends in a local apple orchard, Christian hit a 10-foot-deep ditch that was not visible due to tall grass, as well as him being in an unknown area, launching him over the handlebars and onto his back. Luckily this incident was witnessed by his friend who saved his life and pulled him out of the water. He was airlifted by first responders to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY, where he underwent emergency surgery and was admitted to the Trauma ICU.

Christian sustained multiple severe injuries, including a complete spinal cord transection at the T7-T8 level, leaving him permanently paralyzed from the waist down. He also suffered multiple spinal fractures, a fracture to his left eye, broken ribs, lung injuries, and serious trauma to both legs.

This life-altering accident has brought unimaginable challenges for Christian and his family. They now face an uphill battle—physically, emotionally, and financially—as they navigate intensive medical care, long-term rehabilitation, accessibility needs, and home modifications.

Your support can help relieve some of the financial burdens during this incredibly difficult time and offer Christian the resources and encouragement he needs as he adjusts to his new reality. Whether through a donation, a share, or a prayer—every bit helps.

Thank you for standing with Christian and showing him that he is not alone.

#ChristianStrong 💙



