Testimonial Revival

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $131
Campaign funds will be received by Brandon Miller
Accepting donations, sponsorship, prayers and volunteers!
An all age free event June 14 at Odd Fellows (1720 Blondeau St, Keokuk, Iowa).
Giving glory to God through testimonials & performances to show how the Bible can change your life! Bringing awareness to drug abuse & mental health issues in the community!
Featuring a performance from world famous Christain rapper, Bryson Gray!
Keynote Speakers:
Pastor Tim Redd
Pastor Adam Johnson
Clara Deck
Gerome Crayton
Brandon Miller
Chris Brookhart
Janet Gilipn
Derron Douglas
Special Guest Performances:
Motion Plus
Redd Cross
GodGang
Text “Revival” to 319.473.0885 for more details!
💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
