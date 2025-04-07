Campaign Image

Testimonial Revival

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $131

Campaign created by Brandon Miller

Campaign funds will be received by Brandon Miller

Accepting donations, sponsorship, prayers and volunteers!

An all age free event June 14 at Odd Fellows (1720 Blondeau St, Keokuk, Iowa).

Giving glory to God through testimonials & performances to show how the Bible can change your life! Bringing awareness to drug abuse & mental health issues in the community!

Featuring a performance from world famous Christain rapper, Bryson Gray!

Keynote Speakers:

Pastor Tim Redd

Pastor Adam Johnson

Clara Deck

Gerome Crayton

Brandon Miller

Chris Brookhart

Janet Gilipn

Derron Douglas 

Special Guest Performances:

Motion Plus

Redd Cross

GodGang

Text “Revival” to 319.473.0885 for more details! 

Clara J Deck
$ 111.00 USD
1 hour ago

Toussaint Smith
$ 20.00 USD
6 hours ago

💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

