Testimonial Revival

Accepting donations, sponsorship, prayers and volunteers!

An all age free event June 14 at Odd Fellows (1720 Blondeau St, Keokuk, Iowa).

Giving glory to God through testimonials & performances to show how the Bible can change your life! Bringing awareness to drug abuse & mental health issues in the community!

Featuring a performance from world famous Christain rapper, Bryson Gray!

Keynote Speakers:

Pastor Tim Redd

Pastor Adam Johnson

Clara Deck

Gerome Crayton

Brandon Miller

Chris Brookhart

Janet Gilipn

Derron Douglas

Special Guest Performances:

Motion Plus

Redd Cross

GodGang

Text “Revival” to 319.473.0885 for more details!