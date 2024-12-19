Christmas for single mom and son Coon

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $225
Campaign funds will be received by Troy Childs
This last summer I met a young man named JJ. I found out that he lost his father in the summer of 2022. He and his mom are from the Philippines and they are working very hard to keep their head above water. JJ's father was teaching him how to ride a bicycle. Our church body came together and purchased JJ a bicycle. They have some basic needs this Christmas season. I am asking for help on their behalf. Thank you and God Bless. Merry Christmas
Peace, Love and Joy in this Christmas Season.
Praying for the both of you, the Lord will always provide and make a way trust in Him 🙏🏼
Merry Xmas - God Bless 😁
