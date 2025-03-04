Supporting The Paradis Family

Help Terry Paradis & Family in Their Time of Need

Our beloved Terry Paradis, 63, has been battling COPD for years, but recently, his condition has worsened, leading to severe breathing attacks that have triggered heart failure. Each attack causes irreversible damage, and doctors warn they will only become more frequent.



Terry was the family's provider, but now, unable to work, his wife Bobbi faces mounting medical expenses and daily financial struggles. He has just been released from the hospital on March 3, 2025, under the condition that he receives a BiPap machine and palliative care at home. Without insurance and waiting for disability benefits, the Paradis family is in urgent need of support.

Every donation will help cover medical costs, essential equipment, and daily living expenses. Please share and contribute—your kindness means everything in this difficult time.

Donate today to support Terry & Bobbi!