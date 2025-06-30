Support Terry's Fight Against Cancer

Campaign Image

We're rallying behind Terry, a beloved horseman, fisherman, cave explorer, amateur chef and Formula 1 super fan. Terry has earned the respect of his fellow horseman as a hard working farmer and horse breeder. Most importantly, we know him as a wonderful father to his three children and husband to his wife.

Recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Terry is facing months of chemotherapy and recovery. This is all after Terry and his family spent the earlier part of the year supporting their young daughter through recovery from a devastating spinal injury. Like many farmers, Terry's job is very laborious and he is currently unable to work during treatment. The cost of medical bills, both for his daughter and for himself, are piling up.

Through it all, Terry has remained in good spirits and can't wait to get back to his farm.


Your donation will go directly toward:

• Ongoing treatment and medical bills

• Travel and living expenses while undergoing chemo

• Helping Terry stay afloat while he’s unable to work


Even if you can't give, your thoughts, prayers, shares, and words of encouragement mean the world.

Thank you for helping Terry get back to his farm, his family and his horses. He’s got a fight ahead, but with family, friendship and community, we know he’ll get back to the farm where he belongs!

