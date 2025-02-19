King's Castle Mission Trip

Calvary will be returning to King's Castle in El Salvador again this summer to share the message of hope found in Jesus. I am thankful to have the opportunity to return with the team to partner with God in expanding His kingdom and can't wait to see what He has in His heart for all the people we encounter. Would you consider investing in the people of El Salvador by partnering with me in sharing the gospel? Last year hundreds of students gave their hearts to Christ during our time there. Giving to missions brings eternal reward.