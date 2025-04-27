Campaign Image

Family in Need - Broken-Down Car and 3 Kids

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $110

Campaign created by Travis Brun

On April 24th, we took our car for an oil change, but on April 26th, it broke down on the freeway with no oil and flashing warnings. We've tried to contact the store directly, but no one has helped us. With 3 small children, we need a new car to support our family. Please help us raise $20,000 for a new vehicle.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 hours ago

Updates

