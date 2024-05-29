Help For the Vanderbrook Family

On the morning of Wednesday, May 29th, Gregg collapsed while getting ready for work and became unresponsive. Kelly Vanderbrook immediately turned her husband over and began trying to get him to breath on his own. She had her daughter call 911 while she continued to try to get Gregg to breath. The ambulance came and took him to the local hospital where he was life flighted to Charlotte, NC, for more advanced care.

Gregg is an independent contractor without health insurance and the family's sole income source. Please help with either meals, prayers, or donations as you are able to.



