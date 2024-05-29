Help For the Vanderbrook Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,465
Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Vanderbrook
On the morning of Wednesday, May 29th, Gregg collapsed while getting ready for work and became unresponsive. Kelly Vanderbrook immediately turned her husband over and began trying to get him to breath on his own. She had her daughter call 911 while she continued to try to get Gregg to breath. The ambulance came and took him to the local hospital where he was life flighted to Charlotte, NC, for more advanced care.
Gregg is an independent contractor without health insurance and the family's sole income source. Please help with either meals, prayers, or donations as you are able to.
The Lord is faithful and will always take of you all !
Praying for your family!
Praying for your family and for a complete recovery. “Lord hear our prayers. “
I’m so so sorry..may the Lord comfort your heart and make a way all the way..
I am so very sorry. Praying the peace and comfort of God surround your family at this time of deepest sorrow.
Sending Prayers
Kelly, Gregg was a classmate of mine from Williamson. Sending sincere condolences.
Hugs for you all. Luv U!
Many prayers for all of you.
Sending our love to you and your family Kelly
My heart is with you in this trying time.
Thinking of you and sending positive thoughts.
Praying for you guys
Prayers are with you
May 14th, 2025
Kelly is still in need of your help. She is seeking legal help, and your donations will help her afford this help. She has a time limit to file this legal petition, and her window of time is running out. Please pray for her and give as you are able.
May the Lord bless,
Rebecca Haines
June 6th, 2024
Poem of Prayer for the Vanderbrook Family
For all of the painful and bewildering firsts that lie ahead, may the Lord fill your soul with peace and your heart with strength.
For all the empty days without direction, may the Lord be your compass and companion.
For all the nights enveloped with dark loneliness, may the Lord encamp your presence with His, giving you comfort and solace.
For all the tears that have fallen through pain, may the Lord replenish your spirit with light and joy.
For all the obstacles that seem insurmountable more-so now than ever before, may the Lord guide your steps and steer your path to see through to overcoming each one.
For all the difficult decisions that will need to be made, may the Lord be your wisdom and grace.
For all the hard conversations that have yet to happen, may the Lord fill your lips with truth and mercy.
For all the pain and sorrow you are feeling, may the Lord give you the fortitude to take the next step ahead.
For all the bewilderment and confusion, may the Lord grant you clarity and calm.
Psalm 46
1 God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
2 Therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea;
3 Though the waters thereof roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with the swelling thereof. Selah.
4 There is a river, the streams whereof shall make glad the city of God, the holy place of the tabernacles of the most High.
5 God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early.
6 The heathen raged, the kingdoms were moved: he uttered his voice, the earth melted.
7 The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah.
8 Come, behold the works of the Lord, what desolations he hath made in the earth.
9 He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; he breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; he burneth the chariot in the fire.
10 Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.
11 The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah.
June 6th, 2024
From Madison, Gregg and Kelly’s oldest daughter:
“Yesterday (6/4) at 5:19(pm), my dad took his last breath. I’m not really sure how you say goodbye to someone who was such a big part of your life. He was my best friend, puzzle partner, golf buddy, concert enthusiast, and most importantly, the man I looked up to. If you knew him, you knew how much he loved his wife and kids. He was the hardest working man I know. It was rare to see him in something other than work clothes.”
I work in healthcare and I see people pass away all the time. It’s not often that you see a family who has no regrets or they wish that there was something that they could take back. My father passed with most of his family around him. Of course there were tears, sadness, and disbelief but there was not a single person who had regrets about the last thing they said to him or their last memory. That shows what kind of man my daddy was. I hope to carry on what this man instilled in each of us. I miss you already dad but I know you prepared me for all things in life. I just need to go dig in that old toolbox and find the right tools. Your memory will live on forever in me until we meet again one day. I love you! 💕
June 4th, 2024
I wish I had good news, but I do not. Due to the severity of Gregg’s condition, Kelly met with the hospice team today. Her and the family want to help Gregg remain comfortable to the end. So, we will continue to pray, and ask the Lord to make this well with our souls.
June 2nd, 2024
Kelly wanted me to thank each of you for your prayers and support! Gregg’s condition has not improved. He has pneumonia that needs medication to remove fluid from his lungs, but doing so reduces the healing for his brain.
They have inserted multiple brain monitors to check his ICP and brain oxygen levels. These also help to monitor Vasospasm activity that could be caused by a stroke or just from the blood mixing with CSF in his ventricles.
At this time, he is breathing on his own, but still unresponsive. Please pray for the family to be given wisdom and strength during this very difficult time.
Blessings,
VRH
May 31st, 2024
Gregg’s blood pressure is running very low, and his blood sugars are very high (in the 400’s). The CT showed a stroke, and the doctor said they will have more information tomorrow. Right now, Gregg isn’t responding to pain stimuli as he had been, but the nurse has said that’s within normal. Once I get more information, I will update further. Please continue to pray for Gregg, Kelly, and all of their family.
Blessings,
VRH
May 31st, 2024
“Gregg had a rough night. His ICP (intracranial pressure) is elevating and causing issues, so they are giving him all the meds and taking him to CT to check for re bleed, clots, swelling, etc.”
From Kelly this am! Please be praying they find the cause and are able to treat it.
Blessings,
VRH
May 30th, 2024
The doctors at Novant Health in Charlotte have been continuing to monitor Gregg and attempt to test his reflexes when the propofol is turned off. He does have muscle activity, but it appears to be lessoned on the right side. Gregg has fluid around his lungs, so they are giving him Lasix to help get that off before the next few days when it is a critical time for the brain. They can tell that he is trying to move, which is a good sign! However, his bp is spiking some times up to 200, so they are working to keep it down. They have given him aspirin as well. They also are starting to do continuous EEG testing on Gregg.
Kelly is very exhausted as the sleep in the ICU department is interrupted every hour as they come in to check on Gregg. She is thankful for the prayers and concerns for her sweetie, and appreciates everyone's support. Please also pray that Gregg's company will be able to complete very large projects that they are working on in his absence.
We will do our best to continue to update as we learn more information!
Blessings,
VRH
May 30th, 2024
From Kelly at 7pm:
They just did some neuro checks. Turned off his sedation and tried to get him to move his toes and stuff. He responded to pain.....the only thing the medical team said was his exam was better than b4 the procedure.
Thank you all for prayers and giving!!
~VRH
May 29th, 2024
Wednesday, May 29th 1:54 Update
Kelly called to let me know they have the coils in, but need to get them more vertical so they can insert the drain that Gregg needs to get the blood off his brain. Once they do this and repeat his CT, she will be able to see him. Please pray for Kelly to be able to rest and eat as much as possible. They think Gregg will be in the ICU for a few weeks, if all things continue to be stable.
————————————————————
Wednesday 12:19pm Update:
Kelly called and said that Gregg is in NeuroICU, and has a Grade 4 Ventrical Aneurysm. She has not been able to be in the room with him, but is hopeful to see him soon. Her daughter and son are with her now at the hospital.
Thank you for joining me in prayers!
