West Suburban All Stars Road to Regionals

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,270

Our amazing West Suburban All-Star team captured the Pennsylvania State Championship on July 14, 2025. They are on their way to Bristol to represent Pennsylvania at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. These ladies have what it takes to reach their dreams of playing in the World Series in Greenville, NC in August. You can show your love and support for these girls by donating to support them along the Road to Regionals! Any little bit helps, whether you can support with $5 or $1000, your support will assist with costs associated with travel (lodging, meals, fuel, etc.). Let’s get the community behind our girls and shower them with hometown pride! Go, Pennsylvania! Make us proud! 

Recent Donations
Austin Finochio
$ 20.00 USD
4 hours ago

Lindsay Belford
$ 25.00 USD
5 hours ago

Best of luck ladies!

CS Sports
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Good luck girls!!

Ranger Youth League
$ 400.00 USD
11 hours ago

Good Luck

Eric Sheesley
$ 25.00 USD
13 hours ago

Good luck!!

Jason Subich-WSLL
$ 500.00 USD
20 hours ago

CJAWS Inc
$ 100.00 USD
20 hours ago

Good Luck!

Sibe Construction LLC
$ 250.00 USD
21 hours ago

Good luck Team PA!!

Mona and George Wiley
$ 100.00 USD
22 hours ago

You are all amazing! Good luck out there!

Servello Orthodontics
$ 300.00 USD
1 day ago

Good luck Girls!!!

Nicole Hines
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Good Luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Best of luck! WS strong!

Tara Robison
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Let’s go!

Kathy
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Highlands Chiropractic
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Good Luck girls!!!

Ken and Debb Meckey
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Goooo West Suburban‼️ Goooo Pennsylvania‼️

Clint and Jocelyn Divido
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Good luck ladies.!!!!

Arendas Family
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Good Luck Girls, you got this!! 🥎🥎

