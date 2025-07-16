West Suburban All Stars Road to Regionals

Our amazing West Suburban All-Star team captured the Pennsylvania State Championship on July 14, 2025. They are on their way to Bristol to represent Pennsylvania at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. These ladies have what it takes to reach their dreams of playing in the World Series in Greenville, NC in August. You can show your love and support for these girls by donating to support them along the Road to Regionals! Any little bit helps, whether you can support with $5 or $1000, your support will assist with costs associated with travel (lodging, meals, fuel, etc.). Let’s get the community behind our girls and shower them with hometown pride! Go, Pennsylvania! Make us proud!