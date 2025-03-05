Recovery Journey with Mojo

Mojo’s Journey – Walking This Out in Faith





We wanted to share an update on Mojo’s health and invite you into this process with us. She needs debridement to remove necrotic tissue from inside her neck so it can fully heal. Typically, this is done through surgery, but we are also looking into Medical Maggot Therapy as a gentler and more affordable alternative.





Why Medical Maggot Therapy?





Medical Maggot Therapy is a natural and effective way to remove dead tissue while protecting healthy tissue. The maggots only consume necrotic material, reducing the risk of infection and promoting faster healing. This would be a much gentler option for Mojo, especially since anesthesia for surgery could be unnecessarily her heart.





The cost of surgery is about $2,000, while Medical Maggot Therapy would be closer to $300-$500. We would be assisting with the process ourselves but may also look for someone comfortable enough to come alongside us to help with gauze changes and wound care.





Why This Matters to Us





This isn’t just about Mojo’s health—it’s also about how we approach sickness and healing in both practical and spiritual ways. We’ve seen cancer take so much from the people and animals we love, and we don’t believe we are meant to just accept it without discerning our response.





We want to be clear—we are not unwilling or afraid to allow Mojo to be with the Lord when the time comes. But we do not believe this is that time. We feel led to walk through this process, even though it stretches us. We believe this is an opportunity to step into new understanding, new faith, and new solutions.





Asking for Help





We both grew up in a culture that emphasized independence—do it yourself, work hard, don’t ask for help. And while a strong work ethic is good, there’s also a time to allow others to be a resource, a blessing. We were not made to do this life alone. We were not meant to struggle alone.





Right now, we are going through storage and listing items on Facebook Marketplace to help cover costs. If you feel led to give, share, or even assist us with the wound care process, we would deeply appreciate it.





This journey is about more than just Mojo—it’s about how we respond when faced with things that steal, kill, and destroy. We hope you understand why this matters so much to us, and we’re grateful for everyone standing with us.





Thank you for your love and support. ❤️





Christopher and Sansaray Walls