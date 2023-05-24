Campaign Image

Team Kadyn

Goal:

 USD $5,500

Raised:

 USD $1,670

Campaign created by Veronica Czepiel

Campaign funds will be received by Veronica Czepiel

Life has been really hard lately. We are trying to raise money to get our car repaired and back to being able to use it. Currently it is not safe to be driving. I just wish life wasn’t so tough. We have been slowly getting the stuff to get it fixed but we have to choose between groceries, and paying bills and with the way things are it’s hard to get it repaired. Any help is greatly appreciated, from prayers to even a 1 dollar. Thanks you! 💜





Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1015.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you guys! 💛 your MaxLove Family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 year ago

Sharon Cobb
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Love you KADYN!!

Jeanie Vasichek
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Hope this makes it in time to help Kadyn with Camp funds. . Love you guys!!!

Dallas Dean
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Love you K Dawg💜

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

kimberly darden
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 year ago

This is Susie Queen

Kim Grantham
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Love you KDAWG ❤️

Mandi
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Cheryl Rosa
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

CARLA OTT
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 year ago

Chris Barebo
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Help K-Dawg make his school trip to DW, let’s wish upon our star…Kaydn!

