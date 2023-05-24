Team Kadyn

Life has been really hard lately. We are trying to raise money to get our car repaired and back to being able to use it. Currently it is not safe to be driving. I just wish life wasn’t so tough. We have been slowly getting the stuff to get it fixed but we have to choose between groceries, and paying bills and with the way things are it’s hard to get it repaired. Any help is greatly appreciated, from prayers to even a 1 dollar. Thanks you! 💜















