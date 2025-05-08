Recovering Teen's Emergency Fund

My friends' daughter, Joli(Jojo) a junior at Molalla High School, was involved in a car accident on February 19th, spending 2 months in the hospital and now recovering at home doing therapy 3 days a week. The family has endured enough pain and worry, and now they face financial hardships. Insurance doesn't cover all expenses, and they've lost income due to missed work for being by their daughter’s side in the hospital and now continuing her care at home with family constantly by her side.. Let's ease their burden so they can focus on their daughter's healing and recovery.