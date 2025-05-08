Supporting the Castillo Family

Last weekend, the Castillo family experienced a heartbreaking and unexpected loss with the passing of Ray. This tragedy has deeply impacted everyone who knew and loved him, and the family is now facing a future filled with emotional and financial challenges.





In addition to the sorrow of this loss, the family is now burdened with funeral expenses and the reality of adjusting to life with a reduced household income. They are doing everything they can to support one another and hold each other up during this incredibly difficult time.





This fundraiser has been created to help ease the financial pressure and provide some relief as the family begins to navigate this new and painful chapter.





Any support—whether through a donation, a share, or keeping the Castillo family in your thoughts and prayers—is truly appreciated.





Ray will be missed by his family and those who knew him. His passing leaves a noticeable absence, and his memory will remain a part of our story moving forward.