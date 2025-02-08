Team Rineholt fighting cancer with LOVE and HOPE

As many of you know, our dear friend Jayme has recently been diagnosed with cancer. Jayme and her husband, Shawn, are two of the most compassionate, selfless, and generous people you will ever meet. Their hearts are full of love for the Lord, and they continually pour out that love to everyone around them.

Shawn, always serving, has been tirelessly helping people in need since the October hurricane in North Carolina. Between his full-time job, ministry commitments, and his dedication to helping others whenever he sees a need, he is indeed the embodiment of a servant's heart.

Now, as they navigate this difficult season, we have an opportunity to love and support them in return.

A diagnosis of cancer brings its own set of challenges. The treatment process typically involves multiple stages that will make daily life difficult. In addition to the medical expenses, there are many indirect costs: travel for treatments, time off work, and help with everyday tasks.

As Jayme goes through her treatment journey, Shawn will continue to juggle his responsibilities. Still, his focus must now shift to being by Jayme’s side and providing the emotional and physical support she needs. This is where we can step in and make a difference.

Your generous donation will help ease the financial burden of medical bills, transportation, and other costs associated with Jayme's treatment and recovery. It will also allow Shawn to focus on caring for Jayme and their family without the added worry of how to manage everything. Any amount, no matter how small, will be an incredible blessing during this challenging time. Together, we can show Jayme and Shawn the same love and support they've shown to so many others.



God bless the Rineholts, and God bless you for being Team Rineholt!