Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Teach’s Road To Recovery

Goal:

 USD $5,500

Raised:

 USD $220

Campaign created by Matthew Berger

Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Berger

Teach’s Road To Recovery

“Teach” was hit on his motorcycle on Tuesday, January 28th.  Teach lost his leg, both hip sockets were broken, and required over 20 pints of blood due to internal bleeding.  He has and is currently undergoing multiple surgeries.

Teach has an extremely long road to recovery.  His brothers and family will have an event in the future but this campaign is a way to help he and his loved ones with immediate financial needs.

Thank you so much for your support!

Recent Donations
Show:
Sharon Berger
$ 120.00 USD
1 hour ago

Prayers for strength and healing for Teach & his family in the road ahead.

Krnel and Lisa
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Fast Recovery Brother!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo