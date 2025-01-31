Teach’s Road To Recovery

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $220
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Berger
“Teach” was hit on his motorcycle on Tuesday, January 28th. Teach lost his leg, both hip sockets were broken, and required over 20 pints of blood due to internal bleeding. He has and is currently undergoing multiple surgeries.
Teach has an extremely long road to recovery. His brothers and family will have an event in the future but this campaign is a way to help he and his loved ones with immediate financial needs.
Thank you so much for your support!
Prayers for strength and healing for Teach & his family in the road ahead.
Fast Recovery Brother!
