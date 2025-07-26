Taylor family house fire assistance





Greetings 🙏🏽

Our family experienced a traumatic electrical fire that has left us displaced, without stable housing, and with very few resources. The fire, caused by outdated wiring, led to extensive smoke damage, holes in the walls,destroyed belongings and a complete shutdown of electricity... also my cat oreo is missing. The home is currently uninhabitable and will take weeks—if not longer—before it can even be safely inspected.





We are currently staying in a hotel while trying to navigate this unexpected crisis. With very limited funds, we’re doing our best to cover daily needs like food, transportation, and temporary shelter—but it's incredibly difficult without a stable place to call home.





We are asking for help to get back on our feet. Your donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward:





Emergency housing and relocation expenses





Basic essentials (clothing, food, hygiene)





Replacing lost or damaged belongings





Covering unexpected costs during this transition









If you're not in a position to give, please consider sharing this with others. Every bit of kindness brings us closer to stability.





We’re grateful to be safe—but now we need help rebuilding. Thank you for being part of that.





With love and thanks,

The Taylor family