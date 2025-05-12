Honduras Mission Trip - Spreading Joy and Love

Hi friends! Over the past couple of years, I’ve had the incredible opportunity to travel to Honduras with St. Peter’s Church and serve the local community through mission work. Each trip has been life-changing, filled with humbling experiences, deep connections, and is a powerful reminder of what truly matters in this crazy thing that we call life. I’ve been especially blessed to sponsor a sweet little boy named Antoni, and visiting him has been one of the most meaningful parts of my journey. This summer, god willing, my sister and I will be embarking on the journey to Tegucigalpa (the capital of Honduras) again (for my 3rd and her 7th time).





We will be working directly with our mission partner (lambinstitute.org). LAMB is a Christ-centered ministry based in Tegucigalpa (the capital of Honduras) that seeks to share the hope found in Jesus as we care for, educate, protect, and empower those suffering extreme poverty, abuse, and exploitation in Honduras. LAMB was founded in 1999 by lifelong missionary, Suzy McCall. We’ve befriended Suzy and are inspired by her faith and passion for these children.





Today, LAMB operates an elementary school for children in one of the most violent and poverty stricken areas of Tegucigalpa, a children’s home outside the city for over 70 children - infants to 18 - who came from situations of abuse and neglect, a daycare, a home for those with special needs, a large youth outreach program, a transition program for young adults, a bilingual school, and multiple community programs.





This upcoming trip will allow me to reconnect with Antoni and all of the other sweet children I’ve come to love so deeply. We’ll be providing essential resources, working on community improvement projects, and sharing the hope and love of Christ with those who need it most.





To make this mission possible, I’m seeking donations to help cover travel, housing, transportation, food, and supplies. If you feel led to give, any amount would mean the world to me and truly makes a difference. Above all else, I would appreciate your prayers for safe travels, strength, and meaningful impact. I am so grateful for your support, and invite you to join me on this incredible journey.





Thank you and God bless!





Love,

Taylor





#HondurasMissionTrip #SpreadingLoveandJoy #MakingADifference #OrphanageSupport #GiveSendGo