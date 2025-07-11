Taylor family

My older brother unexpectedly died last night leaving behind his wife Amber and 7 kids. His wife is a stay at home mother and lives in Florida away from all there extended family. We are trying to raise money to help with funeral, and life expenses because we are unsure the next move for there large family. Anything could help even if all you have is a social media share. Thank you so much from my family's heart for any help you can give. 💗







