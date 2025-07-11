Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,305
My older brother unexpectedly died last night leaving behind his wife Amber and 7 kids. His wife is a stay at home mother and lives in Florida away from all there extended family. We are trying to raise money to help with funeral, and life expenses because we are unsure the next move for there large family. Anything could help even if all you have is a social media share. Thank you so much from my family's heart for any help you can give. 💗
Dear Sherie and Family, With deepest Sympathy. Love Carol Burnett and Family
Love and prayers to the Taylor family. Aunt Patty and Uncle Mark. Bobby was a fantastic father and great nephew!
Our deepest condolence from Aunt Janet and cousin Mark
So sorry for your loss. We hope this helps with expenses.
May you find peace during this difficult time
Bobby was a nice guy. So very sorry to hear of his passing. Keeping your family in my prayers during this difficult time.
Dear Taylor Family, I am so very sorry, I met Bobby a few times and he was always so kind to me, Keeping you ALL in my thoughts and prayers-may God Bless you 🙏🏻💕
We are so sorry for your loss.
I hope this helps a tiny bit! I can’t imagine what you’re going through. I’m so sorry for your loss!
