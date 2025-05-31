PARVO sucks

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $1,740
When you adopt a new puppy life is wonderful and they fill the void in your life. Well, after fostering 3 beautiful little shepherds mixes for a month, we adopted Tate to his new dad and that was the feeling at that moment, for both of them. They fell in love with each other right away. Fast forward a week and Tate is fighting for his life. He was diagnosed with PARVO Thursday and is in the hospital struggling to live. We are asking for help with his vet bills and care.
Allyson, it’s my pleasure to help. I love your passion for helping others.
♥️
Keep fighting Tate 🐾
Prayers for the little guy 🙏🙏
Get well Tater!
Love you, buddy!
Sending strength!
We love you buddy!
Foster grandma is praying for you Tate!
Prayers for you and Tater Tot! 💕
Sending love and prayers🫶🏼
Praying for your puppy 🙏
June 5th, 2025
So Tater Tot just came home tonight!!!!!!! He’s starting to get back to a 13 week old pup and was so happy to be home with his family!! Hospital bills ran $4800 a day and he was there 5 days so every dollar will his dad cover the costs. His dad has fought with depression since he had to put down his husky and Tate was what Trever needed. Thanks for all the support!!
