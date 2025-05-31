Campaign Image

PARVO sucks

PARVO sucks

When you adopt a new puppy life is wonderful and they fill the void in your life. Well, after fostering 3 beautiful little shepherds mixes for a month, we adopted Tate to his new dad and that was the feeling at that moment, for both of them. They fell in love with each other right away. Fast forward a week and Tate is fighting for his life. He was diagnosed with PARVO Thursday and is in the hospital struggling to live. We are asking for help with his vet bills and care.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Allyson, it’s my pleasure to help. I love your passion for helping others.

Nicole Wacek
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Diane Nagel
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Kristi Coughlin
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Zach Helgeson
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

♥️

The OBrien Family
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep fighting Tate 🐾

Julie DeGrood
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for the little guy 🙏🙏

Courtney Leyden
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Ashleigh
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well Tater!

Lauren barber
$ 130.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you, buddy!

Emily Schu
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending strength!

Foster Mom and Dad
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you buddy!

Mary Abrahams
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Foster grandma is praying for you Tate!

Annie Kavitz
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you and Tater Tot! 💕

Mckenna Abrahams
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers🫶🏼

Jackie Homuth
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your puppy 🙏

Updates

Update #1

June 5th, 2025

So Tater Tot just came home tonight!!!!!!! He’s starting to get back to a 13 week old pup and was so happy to be home with his family!! Hospital bills ran $4800 a day and he was there 5 days so every dollar will his dad cover the costs.  His dad has fought with depression since he had to put down his husky and Tate was what Trever needed. Thanks for all the support!!

