Tate Angel DTS in Mexico

In March, I had the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Mexico. While I was there, we worked with the organization Youth with a Mission (YWAM)and stayed at their base. At the start of that week, the guy that runs the base told us about a great opportunity that they offer called discipleship training school (DTS). In his words, “this is a great way to live radically for the Lord”. That one sentence stayed with me that week as I thought about what it would mean to live radically for the Lord. As the week went on, I could feel the Lord kind of nudging me in the direction of doing this discipleship school. By the time the week was done, after a lot of thinking and praying my mind was made up. This was what the Lord wanted me to do. This school is a total of 5 months long. It consists of a three month long phase of the education where we will learn more about serving, apologetics, and discipleship. During this phase, we will be living at the YWAM base. The phase after that is a 2 month outreach phase where we will go out and serve in a different part of Mexico. In this phase we will put what we have learned into action, being the hands and feet of Jesus to those around us in real and practical ways.