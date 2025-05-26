Build trust with local police

Across America, rural and small-town law enforcement officers stand on the front lines, protecting communities with limited resources. Over 70% of our nation’s 750,000 officers serve in departments with fewer than 8 sworn personnel, in communities of under 10,000 people. These officers face the same violent threats as their big-city counterparts—active shooters, sudden hostage crises, and other highly violent emergencies—but with far less experience born from frequency, less training, and far less funding. Task Force 70 (TF70), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is stepping up to change that, and we need your support.

Founded by veteran law enforcement professionals, TF70’s mission is clear: equip officers in underfunded jurisdictions with the skills to neutralize threats while upholding the U.S. Constitution. We focus on practical, no-nonsense training—marksmanship, breaching, emergency medical skills, tactics, and constitutional judgment—so officers can act constitutionally, decisively and lawfully in high-stakes situations. Our two flagship courses, the Patrol Tactical Operations Course and Patrol Hostage Rescue Course, are five-day, 50-hour courses, held at our dedicated facility in Middle Tennessee. These courses are 100% free to officers and their departments, covering travel, lodging, and even shift backfill costs.

Why does this matter? Small-town officers are often the first, and sometimes the only, responders to crises in the immediate moments that matter. Yet less than 6% of federal and state tactics training funds reach these departments. TF70 fills this gap without accepting government money, ensuring our training remains independent and focused on what officers need most: the ability to save lives and earn community trust through competence and constitutional fidelity.

TF70 teaches what we refer to as the “Big 5”: skills that make the difference between tragedy and triumph in the crucial moments of an emergency. Officers learn to make split-second decisions grounded in the Constitution, master precision under stress, and stabilize victims until help arrives. This isn’t theoretical—it’s training that prepares officers to act when seconds count and “waiting for more help” isn’t what’s best for the community these officers serve.

We’re building a state-of-the-art training facility designed specifically for training these officers, on donated land in Middle Tennessee, but we need your help to complete this critical work. From live-fire ranges to breaching simulators, every dollar funds tools that sh arpen officers’ skills. Donations also support scholarships to train over 700 officers from across America annually, maximizing the cascading effect great training has on officers’ teammates and surrounding agencies. As a 501(c)(3), your gift is tax-deductible and directly strengthens the men and women who protect our communities.

America’s small-town cops deserve the best training available in order to make the protection of your rights to life, liberty and property a reality in your community possible.