Tas & Dave Fundraiser Ladles Of Love South Africa

Instead of traditional wedding gifts, we want to invite you to join us in supporting Ladles of Love, a Cape Town-based non-profit that provides food to South African communities. Ladles of Love has provided over 44.5 million meals since they began over 10 years ago. Their initiatives extend beyond feeding the hungry(mostly children younger than 7 years old); they also empower entrepreneurs, and help facilitate small agricultural businesses.

We initially learned about this charity from our close kiteboarding friend who is a philanthropist and is deeply involved.  He and his family also regularly donate their time to the Ladles of Love soup kitchens in Capetown during each visit.  We plan to join them when we are back, during the next windy season in November, and we will be sending all of the donors in this campaign an update.

To learn more about Ladles of Love and their impactful work, visit their website: https://ladlesoflove.org.za/

