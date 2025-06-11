Campaign Image

Support Tariana's Urgent Heart Surgery

Goal:

 USD $22,000

Raised:

 USD $725

Campaign created by Pura Mildred Garcia de Bullen

Campaign funds will be received by Pura Mildred Garcia de Bullen

Tariana was born with a cardiac condition that it has developed into a severe aortic stenosis. This condition limits her a lot. She urgently needs an open heart surgery for an aortic valve replacement.

She wants to continue living and raise her 4 year old child. Please help us to raise the funds to make this happen.

She faces this harsh reality, but also a great hope: this surgery can give her a new chance. Your support can save her life and give her son the joy of growing up with his mother.

Gob bless your generosity.

Tariana nació con una condición cardíaca que hoy se ha vuelto crítica: estenosis aórtica severa. Los síntomas son diarios y limitantes. Necesita una operación a corazón abierto urgente para el reemplazo de la válvula aórtica. Tariana desea seguir viviendo y criar a su hijo de 4 años. Él la necesita. Ayúdanos a lograrlo.

Ella se enfrenta a esta dura realidad, pero también a una gran esperanza: la cirugía puede darle una nueva oportunidad. Quiere seguir siendo mamá, seguir construyendo una vida plena y sana para ella y su hijo.

Tu apoyo puede salvar su vida y darle a su hijo la dicha de crecer junto a su madre.

Dios bendiga su generosidad.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
6 days ago

Gloria Hurtado
16 days ago

Scarlet
16 days ago

Prima estas en mis oraciones

Anonymous Giver
16 days ago

Dios te de la salud pronto que salgas muy bien de tu cirugía 🙏

Ame
19 days ago

Greg Valmain
26 days ago

Maria Mallard
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Hope this helps. PPC

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Carolina Castillo
1 month ago

