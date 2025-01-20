Tammy Whitaker Simon

Tammy was involved in a horrific auto accident on 10/25/2024 in Polk County Texas. Being ejected from the vehicle resulted in Tammy being in a coma for a month.

Thankfully Tammy is so strong and is now able to move her legs, one arm and is eating with assistance.

Tammy will have a long road ahead of her to recovery. She will need therapists and 24 hour care. Dr's are not sure if she will recover fully but we have faith and encourage Tammy to stay strong.