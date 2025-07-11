Sponsoring Community Development with Tamar

This sponsorship page is to help raise funds to support Tamar to continue the community work she does. This includes running youth outreach and kids programs fortnightly, youth camps, a weekly learning program for disengaged and at risk high school students, as well as home visits, crisis care, and family support.

Your support can help you to partner with Tamar in this vital work within the community. These supports have ensured that children and families within the local community have hope and have access to health care, nutrition, and education, as well as emotional and practical support through challenging life issues.

Tamar has a heart for the local community and the nation’s beyond to see true healing and transformation take place through the love of Jesus Christ being shown in a practical way.

Micah 6:8 “He has shown you, O man, what is good and what the Lord requires of you: To do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.”

These weekly programs have provided a place of safety and hope for young people who have suffered abuse and neglect. This has been life changing for these children, providing fundamental academics, life skills, social and emotional skills development, protective behaviours, love, and care.

Tamar is working with a team of 30 other volunteers who provide different skills to help with the development of healthy local community. Please prayerfully consider helping to support this work by committing to monthly donations either through GiveSendGo or monthly direct debits to Tamar’s bank account.

Account name: TAMAR ANDERSON

BSB: 306069

Account number: 0234514

Thank you for your love and support. May the Lord bless you and keep you, may His face shine upon you and He be gracious to you, may He turn His face towards you and give you peace.