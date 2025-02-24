Taliyah's 9th Grade Washington DC Trip

Dear Friends & Family,





I hope you are doing well! I wanted to share some exciting news—next year, my ninth-grade class is going on a week-long trip to Washington, D.C.! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore some of the most important places in American history, and I couldn’t be more excited.





During our trip, we will visit Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown Settlement, and Mount Vernon to experience what life was like in early America. In Washington, D.C., we’ll see famous landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument, MLK Jr. Memorial, WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, learning about the people and events that shaped our country.





We’ll also explore the Library of Congress and the National Archives, where we can see some of the most important documents in U.S. history. Visiting the Holocaust Museum will be a powerful experience, helping us learn more about this important part of history. We’ll also get to spend time at the Smithsonian Museums, including the Air and Space Museum, and visit the Museum of the Bible to learn about its historical impact.





One of the most meaningful moments of the trip will be visiting Arlington National Cemetery, where we’ll take part in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor fallen soldiers. We’ll also travel to Gettysburg to explore the battlefield and learn more about the Civil War.





This trip is such an amazing opportunity to see history come to life, and I can’t wait to experience it all!





The cost of the trip for me and my mom (who is chaperoning) is $4,000; which includes travel, lodging, meals, and all activities. To help make this possible, I am reaching out to friends and family to ask for support.





If you would like to help, you can send a donation via givesendgo.com/TaliyahDCTrip. No amount is too small—it all makes a difference!





Thank you so much for considering supporting me in this educational adventure. I can’t wait to share all the amazing stories and memories with you when I return!

Taliyah











