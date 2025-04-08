YWAM Taipei Send Linda & Nathaniel

God marked us for the nations 🌏 in such a special way last year—and we feel called to continue reaching specific nations for Christ Jesus!

One of those nations is Taiwan 🇹🇼, where less than 4% of the population is Christian. With increasing pressure and the risk of reunification with China, there’s a very real possibility that Taiwan could one day be closed off to the Gospel.

NOW is the time to send laborers into the harvest!

“Then He said to His disciples, ‘The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest.’”

— Matthew 9:37–38

We’ll be joining the YWAM base in Tamsui, Taipei, supporting:



• Local outreach

• Church partnerships

• Street evangelism

• Youth sports ministry

• Worship and intercession

• And hosting a missions team of young people from YWAM Kona!

This trip continues the call God placed on our lives through Grace Wave Ministries International—to be a bridge from the local church to the ends of the earth.

Here’s how you can help:

We’re currently raising $1,500 to cover our hotel, transportation, and in-country expenses.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us?

Pray with us.

Sow into this mission.

Stand with us in faith.

(Anything above and beyond our goal will be donated to YWAM Taipei to support local missions.)



Thank you so much for your continued prayers, support, and for being part of what God is doing through us.



We’re honored to go—and honored to go with you behind us!

With love,

Nathaniel & Linda Swokowski

Grace Wave Ministries International