Celebrating the Life of Kathleen Pease

Hello Friends,

Kathleen’s sudden passing has left us in a state of shock and grief. We are coming together to ensure she receives a dignified farewell. We are asking for donations to cover the costs associated with her cremation and memorial service so Kathleen’s loved ones can grieve this immense loss without the added burden of financial stress.

We are raising funds to cover the costs of cremation and a Celebration of Life, where we can gather to share stories, memories, and pay our respects.

Every donation brings us closer to honoring Kathleen’s life with the respect and love she deserves.Your kindness and generosity mean the world to us during this difficult time.

With Love and Gratitude,



The Family of Kathleen Pease

*Note: In the event that funds raised exceed the costs of cremation and memorial service, those funds will be donated to The Christopher Robert Foundation; a non-profit that provides support and resources to children directly affected by addiction.



