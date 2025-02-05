Help For Steve Burris

Last night, 2/4/25, Steve was involved in an accident and is currently in the ICU in Houston, TX with severe injuries to his leg. Surgeons are working to repair his artery and restore blood flow to his leg.

Please help us raise funds for him and his family to help sustain his time away from work and offset any bills that may be associated with his care.

Please keep Steve in your prayers for a speedy recovery and that his surgery is able to restore the blood flow to his leg.

Thank you for walking through this with us.