TRIPTOARK

Goal:

 USD $2,700

Raised:

 USD $2,505

Campaign created by Willie Johnson

Campaign funds will be received by Willie Johnson

TRIPTOARK

Shannon and I are raising funds to attend the LFATV event at the ARK in Kentucky. I plan on driving there, so it's a 5 day 4 night trip. Please consider helping me get there. I appreciate any help. God Bless.

Jsingles
$ 700.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
14 days ago

I hope you meet your goal and get to go. I have been wanting to go for some time, so I am hoping to send you vicariously :) God Bless you, Cindy Price

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
19 days ago

God Speed on your trip to the Ark Will! Have a great time and be safe!

Mary Beck
$ 200.00 USD
19 days ago

God will provide. Start packing

Lori Mehlhaff
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Here is a small donation for you Will & Shannon ( team). I would love to see you at the Arc! God Bless!

Patty Gename
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

I really hope to see you there. I watch you everyday.

Ark
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

The Ark

Jsingles
$ 700.00 USD
26 days ago

Badmoon001
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying that you all will make the trip.

Annette Smyth
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

See you at the Ark!

Logan Schroeder
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We look forward to meeting you at the Ark. ❤️ Logan & Family

Amanda Collins
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you

