Goal:
USD $2,700
Raised:
USD $2,505
Campaign funds will be received by Willie Johnson
Shannon and I are raising funds to attend the LFATV event at the ARK in Kentucky. I plan on driving there, so it's a 5 day 4 night trip. Please consider helping me get there. I appreciate any help. God Bless.
I hope you meet your goal and get to go. I have been wanting to go for some time, so I am hoping to send you vicariously :) God Bless you, Cindy Price
God Speed on your trip to the Ark Will! Have a great time and be safe!
God will provide. Start packing
Here is a small donation for you Will & Shannon ( team). I would love to see you at the Arc! God Bless!
I really hope to see you there. I watch you everyday.
The Ark
Praying that you all will make the trip.
See you at the Ark!
We look forward to meeting you at the Ark. ❤️ Logan & Family
God bless you
