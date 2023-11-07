Supporting Turning Point USA at Towson University

Turning Point USA at Towson Univeristy is a conservative based political group. The main purpose of our organization is to bring civil discorse back to American politics. There is a spectrum of views on every single issue we face. Obviously, we promote capitalism, constitutional rights, etc. But ultimately, we want to create a space in which everyones views are validated. A space in which everyone can speak their mind without the worry of thought police or political correctness "canceling" them for their views. We want an open forum of ideas that can be discussed and debated.

Due to Towson University being a liberal University, our sources of funding are non-existent. We have paid out of pocket for every event we have put on thus far. Although the SGA does have the ability to provide funding, the moment they do, they control the chapter itself. They take on the ability to not only take away funding, but shut down the chapter if we go against their beliefs. We want to be 100% independent so our 1st amendment rights can not be infridged upon.

The funds raised by this fundraiser will be utilized to pay for events we host at Towson University as well as food and beverages for meetings.

Anything helps, but even if you cant help financially, you can still show support for us by following our instagram page @tpusa_towson

Thank you so much and God bless America!