Honoring TP Johnston

With both sorrow and hope, we share with you that Pastor TP went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. While our hearts are heavy, we rejoice in the assurance that he is now in the presence of the Savior he so faithfully served.



As our dear pastor of 30 years was faithful to pray for and serve us as his congregation, we now have the opportunity to be just as faithful to pray for and serve his family during these days of sorrow and grief. No matter how well one prepares, there are always needs. Pastor TP served so many of us so well. Please honor that faithful service by serving his dear wife, Mary, and their family by donating to this fund as the Lord leads you. 100% of donations will go to Mary Johnston.