Tom Siepmann's TPIAT Surgery Fund

Tom is an active member of Nativity Parish in Burke, VA, and spouse of past Nativity Parish Theater Ministry Director and Religious Ed Coordinator Kimberly Siepmann (me!). On June 1, 2023, Tom was struck with a terrible and severe pancreatitis attack that nearly killed him (1 out 3 do not survive this type of attack). Tom's pancreas was heavily damaged in the attack. Tom was eventually diagnosed with the lifelong, progressively degenerative disease called chronic pancreatitis (CP), a rare pancreas disease (only about 7 to 10 out of every 100,000 people are diagnosed with CP per year). Despite many interventional procedures, Tom continues to experience daily intense abdominal pain, nausea, and fatigue. Having exhausted all other medical options, the final option available for some CP patients is a rare surgical procedure called Total Pancreatectomy with Islet Cell Autologous Transplantation (TP-IAT).

Since 1977, only about 1,500 TP-IAT surgeries have been performed worldwide. Not all CP patients are given access to the TP-IAT surgery since selection criteria is very strict. There are only about 20 TP-IAT centers in the US. Fortunately, Dr. Aamir Khan at the VCU Health TP-IAT center in Richmond has accepted Tom as a patient. After months of agonizing wait, Dr. Khan and his team of skilled and experienced doctors finally feel Tom is ready for surgery. Tom's surgery is scheduled for April 1 at VCU.

https://www.vcuhealth.org/hume-lee-transplant-center/programs-and-expertise/pancreatectomy-with-islet-cell-autotransplant/

During this amazing 10-12 hr surgery Tom's pancreas, spleen, duodenum, and part of his stomach will be removed, islet cells will be isolated from his pancreas and transplanted back into his liver. Effectiveness of pain elimination is more than 90% with this procedure. If sufficient islet cells are harvested, Tom may avoid Type 3c diabetes. Removal of the pancreas also means no chance of deadly pancreatic cancer, a common occurrence among CP patients. Yes, you can live a full live without a pancreas and spleen! Pancreatic enzymes for digestion are replaced by enzyme pills and any loss of insulin production is replaced by insulin pills/shots. Insulin deficiency is routinely controllable with insulin, whereas chronic abdominal pain is very difficult to control and often leads to opioid dependency and significant loss of quality of life.

While insurance will cover the majority of hospital expenses and fees (which may total nearly $400,000), it will not cover personal expenses such as travel, lodging, lost work, and incidentals. Tom is the sole breadwinner of the family, is an experienced biotech patent attorney, solo practitioner, and works from his home office. Tom will need to remain in hospital at least 10-14 days post-op and in the Richmond area near the hospital 1-2 weeks following discharge. Full recovery is lengthy and estimated to take about 12 months. Tom will likely miss at least a couple of months of work. Additionally, the need to stay near the hospital after discharge means significant lodging and travel expenses.

We are so blessed and thankful for the friendship and support of our Northern Virginia family, including neighbors and parish family, as well as extended immediate family around the country. We know that many of you want to help and are so grateful for your support.

The most immediate need is for prayers! Above all else, we value your spiritual support and companionship. Your continued prayers, sacrifices, novenas, and petitions for healing, recovery, and perseverance through this ordeal are absolutely needed. Please continue to lift us up in your prayers and petitions, which have been invaluable in getting us to this point in our journey.

We will let folks know when material assistance is needed and possible (food, errands, etc.).

Meanwhile, we need assistance covering expenses during the first two months post-op while Tom recovers. For this reason, we've set up this fundraiser.

Tom's progress may be followed through a private Facebook group. Feel free to submit a request to me (Kimberly) on Facebook if you wish to be kept in the loop.

Thanks very much for all of your support, encouragement, and prayers during this time of great need!!