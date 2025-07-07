Help Tom bring Hope Where Faith is Restricted

Thank you for taking a moment to learn about what I’ve been doing, and what I am about to begin!





Over the past six years, I’ve had the privilege of serving in a mission effort that brings hope to people in places where hope is often out of reach. What started as a simple offer to help someone improve their English using the Bible as our reading tool, has grown into something much bigger than I ever imagined.

We began by reading Scripture together—working on pronunciation, and then asking: What insight does this offer for how we live with purpose, joy, and hope? Over time, these conversations grew. From three weeks to now over six years, many dozens have joined from places all over the world to explore topics like parenting, grief, marriage, work, school, faith, and the meaning of life.

Today, this ministry walks alongside people navigating the hard realities of life—loss, confusion, broken relationships—offering them truth, hope, and clarity from God's Word. It’s a space where people ask big questions and encounter the living God.

Over the past six and a half years, what began as a simple step of obedience has grown into something I never imagined.

We now meet three times a week, often beginning preparation before 3 a.m., and weekends are fully devoted to this ministry. I’m now preparing to take the next bold step: traveling to a part of the world where following Christ—even quietly—requires great courage. In this region, open expressions of faith are restricted, and spiritual hunger is deep.

If you had asked me years ago whether I’d be leading something like this, I would have laughed and said, “Not a chance!” But God, in His grace, often leads us to unexpected places—where our lives take on new meaning and purpose.

Along the way, I’ve been deeply moved by what others have shared after joining this journey, even for a season:

“I never knew that the Bible said so much to kids! It's full of stuff I was wondering about. I really like the way you say it—and you make me laugh, too. I think God is really special, and we can learn a lot about Him.” – 9-year-old

"Some of my family believes in Jesus, but I wasn't sure. After coming to these classes, I think you're right—reading and learning what the Bible says will help me figure out where I came from and why I'm here... I plan to come to all the meetings."– College student

“I didn’t know how to tell God’s story in my life, even though I decided to follow Him, until you helped me share it in our meeting. Now I’ve shared it with my family and friends.” – Adult in 30s

"I couldn't deal with the business being stolen and was so depressed. When I started trusting God, I found peace—even with the problem." – Business professional, 40s

"Everyone said I should get divorced, and I felt so hopeless. But after walking through the Bible with you, I found hope in our desperate situation. Even though my spouse doesn't believe in Christ, we're getting along better than ever. I have hope that one day they'll understand." – Adult in 50s

“When my dad was dying, I was afraid to share the truth of eternity with him. We never had a loving relationship, and he always told me not to talk about religion. But you reminded me that Christ spoke truth, even when mocked. So, I shared the gospel with him—and the next day he told me he had prayed to Jesus. He said, ‘I asked God to forgive me and give me the gift of life after the grave.’” – Adult in 60s, parent in his 90s

These moments are what keep me going, even when I wonder if I’m making any difference. It’s not about my ability—it’s the Spirit of God and His Word that bring hope and change.

For years, I believed my role was simply to work hard and support others financially. But I’ve come to realize that living out faith day by day—right alongside others—is also a vital part of God’s plan. Maybe as you’re reading this, you’re also being nudged to live with fresh purpose.

Up until now, I’ve never asked for financial support. This ministry has been entirely self-funded because I believed that if God called me to it, He’d also provide. And He has—through hard work and personal sacrifice.

But with the growing needs and an expanding opportunity ahead, I now believe that inviting others to join in will make the mission even stronger. I’ve realized that God often works through the partnership of His people. In a way it was only a sence of pride keeping me from recognizing that I can do much better when I have partners who will help financially, by encouragement, and with advice.

Out of respect for those we serve, I won’t share specific locations publicly. Many of you already know the areas I’ll be traveling to—and I’d be happy to share more personally. Thank you for being discreet when sharing this opportunity with others.

This mission has been online for more than six years—over 700 meetings of mentoring, discipleship, and sharing the Gospel. Now, it’s time to expand into face-to-face ministry.

In recent years, I’ve faced some difficult personal setbacks—unexpected heart surgery that reduced my lung capacity, the breakup of family, businesses, and loss of my parents. These aren’t unique trials, but they’ve reminded me of one important truth: trusting a living God is more logical and life-giving than relying on ourselves. In each one God has taught me about reconciliation, faith, and getting back up after life knocks you down.

Maybe you’ve had similar seasons. If so, I hope this story encourages you to believe that even in our pain and setbacks, God is still writing something good.

If you’re someone who’s found Christ, I rejoice with you. And if you haven’t, I welcome the opportunity to simply have an honest conversation with you about faith. No pressure—just truth and listening.

Our Shared Mission—If You Choose to Join Us:

✔️ Strengthen relationships with families and individuals we've walked with over the last six years

✔️ Encourage believers to walk with faith and hope, even under pressure

✔️ Share the Gospel with those seeking answers

✔️ Visit the sick, elderly, and vulnerable

✔️ Mentor the next generation of Children and teens in truth, service, and compassion

How You Can Help:

🎁 Give a one-time gift to suport travel, ministry resources, and local outreach during the trip

❤️ Consider a recurring gift (3–6 months) to help sustain the effort afterward

🙏 Pray for safety, open doors, and lasting impact

There’s no pressure to give—your prayers, encouragement, and willingness to share this message mean just as much.





As part of building deeper partnerships, I’d love the opportunity to share in churches, Sunday school classes, Bible studies, or small groups—before and after this mission trip. If your group would be encouraged by hearing firsthand what God is doing through this ministry, I’d be honored to speak, teach, or simply give a brief update.





Before the trip, I can share the vision, goals, and prayer needs. After I return, I’d love to report back with stories of impact and how your support made a difference. I’m happy to tailor what I share depending on your group’s needs—whether it's a short five-minute update, a Sunday class, or a full presentation.





Because this is the first time in six years I’ve asked others to partner with me financially, you may have questions I haven’t fully answered. Please don't hesitate to reach out—I’d love to connect with you.

To my family, friends, customers, and partners—you’ve stood by me through many seasons. Thank you for walking with me this far. I pray that together, we’ll continue to leave a legacy worth remembering that reflects God's love and faithfulness.

Please know how deeply I appreciate "You." Your time, prayers, and consideration. Sincerely, Tom

Would you like to stay Connected? If you’d like to receive occasional updates (just 3–4 times a year) on how your support is making an impact, feel free to leave a note with your gift or message me directly. I’d love to keep you in the loop—without overwhelming your inbox.