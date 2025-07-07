Help Tom bring Hope Where Faith is Restricted

Goal:
USD $6,700
Raised:
USD $100
Over the past six years, I’ve had the privilege of serving in a mission effort that brings hope to people in places where hope is often out of reach. What started as a simple offer to help someone improve their English using the Bible as our reading tool, has grown into something much bigger than I ever imagined.
We began by reading Scripture together—working on pronunciation, and then asking: What insight does this offer for how we live with purpose, joy, and hope? Over time, these conversations grew. From three weeks to now over six years, many dozens have joined from places all over the world to explore topics like parenting, grief, marriage, work, school, faith, and the meaning of life.
Today, this ministry walks alongside people navigating the hard realities of life—loss, confusion, broken relationships—offering them truth, hope, and clarity from God's Word. It’s a space where people ask big questions and encounter the living God.
Over the past six and a half years, what began as a simple step of obedience has grown into something I never imagined.
We now meet three times a week, often beginning preparation before 3 a.m., and weekends are fully devoted to this ministry. I’m now preparing to take the next bold step: traveling to a part of the world where following Christ—even quietly—requires great courage. In this region, open expressions of faith are restricted, and spiritual hunger is deep.
If you had asked me years ago whether I’d be leading something like this, I would have laughed and said, “Not a chance!” But God, in His grace, often leads us to unexpected places—where our lives take on new meaning and purpose.
Along the way, I’ve been deeply moved by what others have shared after joining this journey, even for a season:
These moments are what keep me going, even when I wonder if I’m making any difference. It’s not about my ability—it’s the Spirit of God and His Word that bring hope and change.
For years, I believed my role was simply to work hard and support others financially. But I’ve come to realize that living out faith day by day—right alongside others—is also a vital part of God’s plan. Maybe as you’re reading this, you’re also being nudged to live with fresh purpose.
Up until now, I’ve never asked for financial support. This ministry has been entirely self-funded because I believed that if God called me to it, He’d also provide. And He has—through hard work and personal sacrifice.
But with the growing needs and an expanding opportunity ahead, I now believe that inviting others to join in will make the mission even stronger. I’ve realized that God often works through the partnership of His people. In a way it was only a sence of pride keeping me from recognizing that I can do much better when I have partners who will help financially, by encouragement, and with advice.
Out of respect for those we serve, I won’t share specific locations publicly. Many of you already know the areas I’ll be traveling to—and I’d be happy to share more personally. Thank you for being discreet when sharing this opportunity with others.
This mission has been online for more than six years—over 700 meetings of mentoring, discipleship, and sharing the Gospel. Now, it’s time to expand into face-to-face ministry.
In recent years, I’ve faced some difficult personal setbacks—unexpected heart surgery that reduced my lung capacity, the breakup of family, businesses, and loss of my parents. These aren’t unique trials, but they’ve reminded me of one important truth: trusting a living God is more logical and life-giving than relying on ourselves. In each one God has taught me about reconciliation, faith, and getting back up after life knocks you down.
Maybe you’ve had similar seasons. If so, I hope this story encourages you to believe that even in our pain and setbacks, God is still writing something good.
If you’re someone who’s found Christ, I rejoice with you. And if you haven’t, I welcome the opportunity to simply have an honest conversation with you about faith. No pressure—just truth and listening.
Our Shared Mission—If You Choose to Join Us:
✔️ Strengthen relationships with families and individuals we've walked with over the last six years
✔️ Encourage believers to walk with faith and hope, even under pressure
✔️ Share the Gospel with those seeking answers
✔️ Visit the sick, elderly, and vulnerable
✔️ Mentor the next generation of Children and teens in truth, service, and compassion
How You Can Help:
Because this is the first time in six years I’ve asked others to partner with me financially, you may have questions I haven’t fully answered. Please don't hesitate to reach out—I’d love to connect with you.
To my family, friends, customers, and partners—you’ve stood by me through many seasons. Thank you for walking with me this far. I pray that together, we’ll continue to leave a legacy worth remembering that reflects God's love and faithfulness.
Please know how deeply I appreciate "You." Your time, prayers, and consideration. Sincerely, Tom
Would you like to stay Connected? If you’d like to receive occasional updates (just 3–4 times a year) on how your support is making an impact, feel free to leave a note with your gift or message me directly. I’d love to keep you in the loop—without overwhelming your inbox.
This is from Monica Tillas
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.