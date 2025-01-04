K9 Rehabilitation and Adoption

"I am thankful for my experience and knowledge about these breeds in order to give good boundaries and help him find balance." By Tifani McCauley

Thank you for being an LEO and a K9 officer and for taking care of this mistreated animal.

Kelly Sheeley - $ 30.00 USD

9 days ago

For the lovely Doberman, reminds me of one that I used to have. May consider taking him if we are the right match. Want him to have the best home, with me or not!!!!

1