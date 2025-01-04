K9 Rehabilitation and Adoption

Goal:
USD $750
Raised:
USD $690
Campaign funds will be received by Tifani McCauley
Several friends have helped rehabilitate dogs and find suitable adopters. I have helped foster a few tough cases. I prefer the method of rehabilitation to allow the dog to be confident, calm, and balanced prior to adoption. I train, but focus on behavior to heal from former abuse or neglect. This method allows me to build confidence, then I teach basic obedience. I allow the Veterinarians to do their job. I do mine: be a pack leader.
Location: Hot Springs, Arkansas
Goal: rehabilitate and foster dogs to find suitable adopters
Thank you for helping these furry friends.
Thank you for being an LEO and a K9 officer and for taking care of this mistreated animal.
"I am thankful for my experience and knowledge about these breeds in order to give good boundaries and help him find balance." By Tifani McCauley
For the lovely Doberman, reminds me of one that I used to have. May consider taking him if we are the right match. Want him to have the best home, with me or not!!!!
"Keep up with me so I can inform you on his progress. He is a velcro dog but is already learning he is safe to lie down anywhere in the house." By Tifani McCauley
For the precious dobe.
"Thank you! He is doing very well. He is settling and enjoying the other animals." By Tifani McCauley
This donation is a transfer from multiple donors on my Facebook page !
January 15th, 2025
Bruce Lee (the superior martial artist) broke his back in a fight. His wife came to the hospital while he recovered and wrote down all the ideas he had to recover mentally so his body would follow. This is how I plan to help Bruce recover also. He needs a good leader who teaches him boundaries as well as what love truly is. This is balance. This builds confidence. This allows the body to heal also.
Today, 1/14/25, Bruce had his first veterinary visit. The Doc said he was obviously under weight and should be closer to 80 or even 90 pounds. Doc also said he was heartworm negative!! He does have hookworm parasites, but he meds to take care of this is much cheaper. Thank you Jesus! This is the primary reason we have not seen Bruce gain weight over the last two weeks he has been fed at a normal rate. Hookworm parasites steal nutrients and starve the animal. He received three vaccines that will not affect him even at his lower weight.
I will start an Amazon wish list for Bruce soon.
January 11th, 2025
I was able to get a vet appointment with Temperance Hill Veterinary Clinic on Wednesday January, 15. I hope he has gained weight by then so the vet can get him some basic vaccinations and scan him for a chip. I'll do research on any possible owner if he has a chip. The Dobie has continued to do well around my dogs, my cats, and my chickens. He gets excited like my dobie, Archie, if the cat runs. But simple firm verbal commands stop the intensity. He has been off leash since the second day I had him. He follows my dogs as well as comes to me easily. He does not seem to be in pain and does not struggle to keep up with my dogs. He sleeps through the night and has not had even one accident in the house. This marks one full week with me. He skin looks better and is much less dry. I'm still working on that with food and coconut oil on his skin. I am considering calling him Bruce after Bruce Lee. Bruce Lee broke his back and worked very hard to recover and become strong again. I believe all dogs have this ability since they naturally live in the moment and have a natural desire to recover and heal.
January 11th, 2025
I was able to get a vet appointment with Temperance Hill Veterinary Clinic on Wednesday January, 15. I hope he has gained weight by then so the vet can get him some basic vaccinations and scan him for a chip. I'll do research on any possible owner if he has a chip. The Dobie has continued to do well around my dogs, my cats, and my chickens. He gets excited like my dobie, Archie, if the cat runs. But simple firm verbal commands stop the intensity. He has been off leash since the second day I had him. He follows my dogs as well as comes to me easily. He does not seem to be in pain and does not struggle to keep up with my dogs. He sleeps through the night and has not had even one accident in the house. This marks one full week with me. He skin looks better and is much less dry. I'm still working on that with food and coconut oil on his skin. I am considering calling him Bruce after Bruce Lee. Bruce Lee broke his back and worked very hard to recover and become strong again. I believe all dogs have this ability since they naturally live in the moment and have a natural desire to recover and heal.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.