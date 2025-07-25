Campaign Image

The Lion Triumphs Missions and Evangelism Work

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by John Matthes

Campaign funds will be received by Hepzibah Nanna

The Lion Triumphs Ministries is focused on soul-winning and revival around the world but, in order the share the Gospel, we need to raise some funds. We have various ministry projects around the world - in Pakistan, Kenya, and in other countries and we need funds to complete our mission. We are working to share the Gospel to the ends of the earth. Some projects we are working on are crusades, conferences, and outreaches worldwide - for instance, we are doing a crusade on October 5th in Pakistan and a member of our team is doing ministry in Tanzania in August. In November, several members of the Lion Triumphs are doing ministry in Europe. We’re also involved with two Bible college, providing Biblical education to poor Christians and we are trying to raise for various costs involved to do these outreaches and missions.

Please share this GiveSendGo with your friends and family and if the Lord puts it on your heart to donate, please do. Thank-you.

