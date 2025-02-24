Tabatha's Legal Defense Fund

Hi, my name is Tabatha, and I need your help.





I never imagined I’d be in this position—fighting for my freedom and my children after doing what anyone would do: defending myself and my family from harm. Now, I’m facing a legal battle that I never asked for, and the only thing standing in the way of justice is the cost of fighting back.





I’m a mother, a veteran, a friend, and someone who has always believed in standing up for what’s right. Anyone who knows me knows that I’ve spent my life looking out for others, whether it was during my time in the military, behind the bar serving my community, or simply being there for the people I love.





But now, I need my community to stand up for me.





Legal fees, court costs, and everything that comes with this fight are overwhelming. Without the proper defense, the truth doesn’t always get its day in court and my children remain in danger. That’s why I’m asking for help—to make sure I can see this through to clear my name, and secure a safe environment for my kids.





How You Can Help

❤️ Donate—Any amount helps. Even $5 makes a difference.

📢 Share—Post this on your social media, text it to a friend, help spread the word.

🙏 Pray & Support—Your words of encouragement mean everything to me right now.





I am beyond grateful for every person who has reached out, offered support, and reminded me that I’m not in this alone. Every dollar raised will go directly toward my legal defense so I can fight this the right way.





Thank you for believing in me. Let’s get through this together.





– Tabatha