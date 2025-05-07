TGMB Challenge say no Transgender Military Ban

Policy:

In 2109, President Joe Biden signed an executive order overturning the ban on the service of transgender individuals in the military. This executive order has now been threatened. In 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed President Trump's ban on transgender individuals serving in the military to take effect while legal challenges continue. This means that transgender service members may be facing separation from the military and that new enlistments are likely to be barred, we can not let this happen. The ban is based on the idea that transgender service members are not capable of meeting the rigorous standards of military service.





Effect:

It is understood that this an a outright ban on transgender people serving in the military which impacts both transgender Americans interested in enlisting or acceding and the large number of highly trained transgender troops currently protecting our country. It has been stated that if this ban is implemented broadly, it will have immediate and damaging consequences for both transgender service members and military readiness across the United States.

Discharges:

The ban's implementation could lead to the separation of some transgender service members to be discharged under conditions other than honorable, impacting their access to VA benefits, VA Health Care, and Retirement Pay,

Mission: (Call for Action):



The world has become a more tolerant place over the last few years for LGBTQ+ people, but true respect is about much more than tolerance. It’s important that we continue to move forward to acceptance, inclusion, and celebration. You can help make that happen. Join us in the fight for trans equality! Your contribution will help us expand our reach, advocate for policy changes, and empower trans communities to thrive.