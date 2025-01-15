Supporting G and the Crowley Family

Raised:
USD $500
We are the parents of a youth basketball team - ACES in Orange, Ca one of our team’s family home suffered severe fire damage in the Eaton/Pasadena fire.
Please help us to support the efforts of the Gerald Big G and his family the Crowley”s to repair, replace and restore their belongings. Your support will be greatly appreciated.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time
