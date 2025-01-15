Campaign Image

Supporting G and the Crowley Family

Raised:

 USD $500

Campaign created by Natalie Schima

Supporting G and the Crowley Family

We are the parents of a youth basketball team - ACES in Orange, Ca one of our team’s family home suffered severe fire damage in the Eaton/Pasadena fire.

Please help us to support the efforts of the Gerald Big G and his family the Crowley”s to repair, replace and restore their belongings. Your support will be greatly appreciated.

Recent Donations
Show:
Ken Chong
$ 100.00 USD
9 minutes ago

Sadaf Asghar
$ 200.00 USD
17 hours ago

Natalie Schima
$ 200.00 USD
19 hours ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo