Traumatic Brain Injury Counseling for RD

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $120
RD and his wife were critically injured in accident a few years ago. The results of those injuries have compounded, not lessened over those years, and RD is seeking counseling.
RD had a skull fracture and resulting Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). A result of those compounding injuries has been a loss of income. With counseling, I have full confidence that RD can refocus and re-establish needed income.
I respectfully ask for funds to be donated to a limit of $1400 dollars via this Give Send Go account, and all monies will be paid directly to the Counselor;
Kristen Mack, MA, BCCC, BCPC
Clinical Director | Counselor | Apollos Center for Healing & Growth.
Transparency will be available on request regarding the distribution of funds via GiveSendGo. Once $1400 is received the request will be discontinued.
From second Round Pen friend
From Round Pen friend.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.