Traumatic Brain Injury Counseling for RD

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $120

Campaign created by Travis Semora

Traumatic Brain Injury Counseling for RD

RD and his wife were critically injured in accident a few years ago. The results of those injuries have compounded, not lessened over those years, and RD is seeking counseling.

RD had a skull fracture and resulting Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). A result of those compounding injuries has been a loss of income. With counseling, I have full confidence that RD can refocus and re-establish needed income.

 I respectfully ask for funds to be donated to a limit of $1400 dollars via this Give Send Go account, and all monies will be paid directly to the Counselor;

Kristen Mack, MA, BCCC, BCPC

Clinical Director | Counselor | Apollos Center for Healing & Growth.

Transparency will be available on request regarding the distribution of funds via GiveSendGo. Once $1400 is received the request will be discontinued.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
47 minutes ago

From second Round Pen friend

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
49 minutes ago

From Round Pen friend.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo