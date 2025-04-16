Traumatic Brain Injury Counseling for RD

RD and his wife were critically injured in accident a few years ago. The results of those injuries have compounded, not lessened over those years, and RD is seeking counseling.

RD had a skull fracture and resulting Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). A result of those compounding injuries has been a loss of income. With counseling, I have full confidence that RD can refocus and re-establish needed income.

I respectfully ask for funds to be donated to a limit of $1400 dollars via this Give Send Go account, and all monies will be paid directly to the Counselor;

Kristen Mack, MA, BCCC, BCPC

Clinical Director | Counselor | Apollos Center for Healing & Growth.

Transparency will be available on request regarding the distribution of funds via GiveSendGo. Once $1400 is received the request will be discontinued.



