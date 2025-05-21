Campaign Image

Tonya and Bryan Bishop

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $1,670

Campaign created by John Credico

Campaign funds will be received by Tonya Bishop

A fund to assist with the legal and other expenses of two patriots, Tonya and Bryan Bishop. Tonya, a Certified Nurse Assistant and Bryan, a decorated Combat Medic with 22 years of service, were wrongfully jailed after attending the January 6th rally in Washington D.C. to support President Trump. Now pardoned by President Trump, they are trying to put their life back together.

Recent Donations
Show:
PC
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Todd M
$ 470.00 USD
1 month ago

It's very sad patriots were unfairly treated after the FBI led tour of the Capital.

Antonia Shusta
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

John Credico
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

