Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,670
Campaign funds will be received by Tonya Bishop
A fund to assist with the legal and other expenses of two patriots, Tonya and Bryan Bishop. Tonya, a Certified Nurse Assistant and Bryan, a decorated Combat Medic with 22 years of service, were wrongfully jailed after attending the January 6th rally in Washington D.C. to support President Trump. Now pardoned by President Trump, they are trying to put their life back together.
It's very sad patriots were unfairly treated after the FBI led tour of the Capital.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.