Help Ned build a shop in the Ozarks

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $8,215
Campaign funds will be received by Dominic DiGiorgio
Help Ned move to the Ozarks and bring his European printing business with him. Please help in whatever way you can to help bring a man and his family to a much safer state where he can expand his European printing and clothing company. All donations will go toward moving his family and current equipment to a new location and also new equipment for expanding his pro European print shop. Thank you for all your help and support.
For Printer :)
Power
For your printer
Building supplies
For a printer
black shades.
new printer
New printer
Sent you a message on Telegram saying if you need any help building your studio at your new place let me know? I'll load up and head your way. Got your 6 Bro! Thanks, Ned, for all you do man!!! Best wishes! William Jeremy Moorehead Jrmy213 114 Pennystone Circle Franklin, TN 37067 1-931-993-3425
Much love, brother. NNWP.
For a new printer.
For printer
For the printer good luck!
New printer
for the printer
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.