Help Ned build a shop in the Ozarks

 USD $100,000

 USD $8,215

Campaign created by Dominic DiGiorgio

Campaign funds will be received by Dominic DiGiorgio

Help Ned move to the Ozarks and bring his European printing business with him. Please help in whatever way you can to help bring a man and his family to a much safer state where he can expand his European printing and clothing company. All donations will go toward moving his family and current equipment to a new location and also new equipment for expanding his pro European print shop. Thank you for all your help and support.  

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 38.00 USD
20 hours ago

For Printer :)

White
$ 70.00 USD
1 day ago

Power

Flamingoventender
$ 85.00 USD
1 day ago

For your printer

For a new printer
$ 31.00 USD
1 day ago

Outlawgentile
$ 60.00 USD
1 day ago

Building supplies

Goyboy
$ 45.00 USD
2 days ago

For a printer

sean raybeck
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

black shades.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

new printer

Anonymous Giver
$ 39.00 USD
4 days ago

New printer

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Sent you a message on Telegram saying if you need any help building your studio at your new place let me know? I'll load up and head your way. Got your 6 Bro! Thanks, Ned, for all you do man!!! Best wishes! William Jeremy Moorehead Jrmy213 114 Pennystone Circle Franklin, TN 37067 1-931-993-3425

FAFO
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Much love, brother. NNWP.

Anonymous Giver
$ 107.00 USD
6 days ago

Knife Man
$ 80.00 USD
6 days ago

Super
$ 87.00 USD
7 days ago

For a new printer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
7 days ago

For printer

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
8 days ago

For the printer good luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
9 days ago

New printer

George Floyd
$ 86.00 USD
10 days ago

for the printer

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
10 days ago

