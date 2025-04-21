Tara's Story

April 2022, I was in a car accident and ended up with drop foot with neuropathy. The surgery did not go as planned and a staph infection went thru my blood and my leg became necrotic and started to die. This meant my left leg had to be amputated. The pain was intense and modern medication would not relieve the symptoms. I spent seven months in the wound clinic. No matter what they tried, Wound vacs, antibiotics, debrivement, nothing helped. I cried to God asking for him to help me please. I knew in my heart that God has never left my side and had been with me every step of the way. I knew that my fight, my journey was not to end here. God has been fighting this battle with me. December 2023 I had to have the rest of my leg amputated leg above my knee if I ever wanted to have the chance to walk again. Before I went back in the operating room. I was praying and I will never forget this warmth calming over me, I felt as if I was somewhere other than in the OR prep room. Almost like I was being hugged, but it was just me. I woke up in my hospital bed and I was surrounded by friends who were praying over me. Another staph infection started to manifest in my leg. I prayed to God to help me if it was his divine will. I asked for him to place his healing hands on me. I had to stay in the hospital for another two weeks with antibiotics. April of 2024 I received my first prosthesis and I was so determined and excited to walk again. My prayers have been anwered! By by the end of spring/beginning of summer, I no longer could use my prosthesis. I was told I would never be able to use this prostetic again. My residual limb started to change. The form of my leg was changing shape from the December 2023 surgery. I had so much residual tissue, I ended up with edema in my leg. I was no longer able to walk. But I trusted God, I gave my self completely to him. Whatever he has planned for me is the only way. In November 2024 I had to see a reconstructive plastic surgeon for my residual stump. The pain of the swelling, the phantom pains and nerve pains were worse. I prayed to God and said I trust in you, I believe in your divine plan for me. I knew this surgery was the last options for me to ever be able to walk again. But I was going to be ok with whatever the outcome would be. November 20th I had my reconstuctive surgery. I was in tears when I saw my leg. It looked amazing, the shape was wonderful. I closed my eyes and whispered thank you GOD. But once again, a staph infection started to grow in my leg. Four antibiotics I took all at once when I was home. I wasnt getting better. Ended up in the hospital with Staph and sepsis for another week. As of March 2025 I was cleared again by my surgeon. A representative from Walkabout orthodics and prosthetics and my physiatrist and I got together and discussed the type of prothesis that would be best for me and my needs to be able to be functional. They had told me about this microprocessor prosthetic. It's different than the one I had, but it would be better for my gait, my balance and fall protection. They mentioned more benefits that would help me live a better proactive life. April 2025 I started working with Walkabout, we talked about the type of microprocessor and a type of foot that I had seen that I was interested in. I started the fitting process, everything was fitting well. They submitted everthing to my insurance. I received a phone call the next day telling me that my insurance wants me to pay out of pocket $5,000. My heart sunk, and tears poured out of my eyes. I leaned forward on the couch and closed my eyes. I said I was so close, what do I have to do? To be completely honest my heart was hurting. I knew I needed to talk to God. I prayed, asking him for guidance and strength. If I am meant to have that prosthetic, there will be a way, I just have to trust in God. THIS IS WHERE WE CAN COME IN LADIES!!!!! If we can all pitch in any amount, i know it will help Tara reach her goal and allow her to walk again!! Please donate whatever you can, no amount is too small. Please also share this post and most importantly, keep TARA in your prayers!! We know GOD IS GOOD and we know he has a plan for her!!! THANK YOU!



