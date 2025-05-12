Single Mom of special needs child Needs car repair

Hello, my name is Syreena and I am a single mom of 9 children, with two more of whom I have taken in as my own. My youngest son has special needs and requires frequent appointments with doctors and therapists. As a driver for Lyft and Uber, I have been able to balance my work and caregiving responsibilities while also providing a flexible schedule for my children. However, my car recently broke down and I am in urgent need of repairs to ensure my son's ongoing care and my ability to continue working.

As a single mother, I have faced many challenges and obstacles, but I have always put my children first. I have worked tirelessly to provide for them, often sacrificing my own needs and desires. But now, I am facing a crisis that threatens to upend our lives. My car is in desperate need of repair, and I do not have the resources to purchase a new one. That is why I am turning to you, the kind-hearted and generous members of the GiveSendGo community, for help.

I am seeking $1,000 to repair my vehicle for my family. This amount will cover the cost of repairs needed to ensure that it meets my son's needs. With your help, I will be able to continue providing for my children and ensuring that they have the care and support they need to thrive.

I am grateful for any contribution you can make, no matter how small. Your support will not only help my family, but it will also send a message to my children that they are valuable and deserving of love and care. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of my children and help them build a brighter future. Thank you for considering my request. Please give generously to help my family in this time of need.